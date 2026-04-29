Letter: Don’t put out yarn for birds’ nests

With spring-like weather showing up every few days, we have all noticed that birds are showing up, too. Many of us have been assisting these birds by feeding them during the wintery weather that also shows up every few days.

Besides feeding, I had also decided to help the local birds with nest building and was getting ready to raid my stash of yard to put out in the yard. With so much yarn to choose from, I went online to find out what the best type of material for birds’ nests.

Imagine my surprise and SHOCK when I discovered that the answer was NO yarn! So, bird-lovers of McHenry County, do a little investigating of your own, and you will learn even more about the no-no’s of human interference in nest-building.

Let’s not harm our feathered friends while we think we are helping them.

Marian Weiss

Woodstock