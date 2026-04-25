Huntley teen reported missing

The Huntley Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Rigley Deacon after she was reported missing on April 25, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

The Huntley Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl after she was reported missing early Saturday.

Rigley Deacon, 13, of Huntley was last seen about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Daniel Drive in Huntley, according to a Huntley Police Department Facebook post.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt with “Green Day” written on the front and black pajama pants. She may be carrying a green or tan backpack and she does not have a cellphone with her.

Anyone with current information on Rigley’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311 or call 911 if an immediate response is needed. The Huntley tip line also is available at 847-515-5333.

“Parents of kids who may know the missing juvenile – please talk to your kids about what they know about this case and reiterate the importance of being forthcoming with the police for the safety of Rigley," officials wrote in the post.