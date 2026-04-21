Firefighters quickly extinguish crawl space fire in Crystal Lake home

Before it spread, firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that broke out in a crawl space of a Crystal Lake home Monday evening.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 6:12 p.m. Monday to College Street for a smoke investigation. First responders arrived to “light smoke showing from the south side of a single-family residence,” according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue news release.

The call was upgraded to a structure fire, and crews quickly located and extinguished the fire in a crawl space. The fire was reported under control in about 15 minutes.

Crews conducted searches for fire extension and occupants. All residents were “safe and accounted for,” according to the release. The home remains habitable.

Damage from the fire was limited to the crawl space. Officials estimate property damage to be $5,000.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department.