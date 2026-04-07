Lake in the Hills might get a new car wash. But officials are concerned about traffic

Some Lake in the Hills officials expressed skepticism about a proposed car wash in town.

The proposed El Car Wash would go in at 240 N. Randall Road, if approved. The property was formerly home to a Bank of America branch, officials said.

But the potential for additional congestion in an area that already experiences heavy traffic, especially on weekends, was one of the top issues for the Village Board.

John Svalenka, the Lake in the Hills community development director, said there was space on site for about three dozen vehicles, so officials were confident cars wouldn’t back up into the intersection. Svalenka added that most of the car wash customers expected to come from existing traffic in the area, as opposed to bringing in additional traffic.

The location is accessed by the access drive for Costco and Lowe’s off Randall Road. It is between Moretti’s and the Costco gas station, Svalenka said.

While the local planning and zoning commission gave the car wash proposal a positive recommendation, two planning and zoning commissioners voted against the plans.

Svalenka said the commissioners voted no because they felt the car wash would generate too much traffic, but he said the applicant submitted a professional traffic study that indicated no negative impacts. He added that the village engineer and police department approved the plan.

Trustee Stephen Harlfinger raised a few concerns. In addition to the traffic issue, he also pointed out that the car wash would generate “next to nothing” in sales tax, which village staff said was correct.

While Harlfinger said it was “great” that someone is interested in doing something with a vacant property, he doesn’t think the car wash was the best use for it. He questioned whether the village should hold out for a proposal for the site that generates more sales tax.

In response to such concerns, representatives for the company offered what they said was a pilot program where they would pay the village 3% of gross revenues, but Harlfinger declined.

Representatives for the project said they have built car washes in front of stores like Costco and Meijer, and they know how to construct them to accommodate all cars and customers. In response to Harlfinger’s comments, representatives said in part that there were 36 spaces for cars.

The car wash is also membership-based, although the company’s website indicates people can purchase single washes.

Not all of the trustees were against the proposal.

Trustee Bob Huckins said, as a 30-year Lake in the Hills resident, he has learned when to go to the Costco area and when to avoid it. He added he thought that would also apply to most of the potential car wash members.

“I like this concept,” Huckins said.

The car wash company is based in Miami and has locations in Florida and Michigan, according to its website. Representatives said they are expanding into the Chicago-area market.

Svalenka said the plan is to demolish the bank building and rebuild the car wash.

The Village Board unanimously decided last week to delay final action on the car wash to its next meeting, which will be April 9.