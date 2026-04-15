Oliver: Heartbroken Angel Reese fans left to wonder what our Sky team is doing

As a Chicago Sky fan, all I can do these days is shake my head and wonder what is happening to my favorite WNBA team.

I’m happy that the players union and the league finally reached a collective bargaining agreement that prevented a lockout. That would have hurt everyone involved, especially since the league is building momentum around the country. That’s demonstrated by the addition of two new teams this season: the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo.

When the last season ended, things were a bit tense with the Sky. They didn’t make the playoffs, which was painful, but there was dissension between the team and arguably its best player, Angel Reese.

Of course, the season had been derailed almost right out the gate when the team’s point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, who came back to the team after winning a championship with the New York Liberty, suffered a season-ending injury.

The team never really recovered from that. Many different combinations were tried in the search to replace Vandersloot, but nothing seemed to click. The team finished the season 10-34.

Worse yet, the team never seemed to capitalize on their biggest strengths: Reese and fellow big girl Kamilla Cardoso. Too often, players settled for three-point attempts that didn’t fall instead of getting the ball to Cardoso or Reese.

For players who are used to winning, as Reese is, this couldn’t have been an easy situation. Yet, she worked to remain positive.

Meanwhile, Reese won a lot of us over with her grit, determination and desire to improve. Sure, she has a lot of endorsements and interests, but those of us paying attention know how hard the girl works.

WNBA legends like Lisa Leslie, who worked with Reese when she was with the Unrivaled League in the offseason, say much the same thing. As do many of the other WNBA players who played with her in Unrivaled and during the All-Star festivities. Let’s not forget the U.S. National team practices, too.

Still, despite Reese’s stellar rebounding skill and her developing scoring and ball-handling skills, the Sky never found a way to win consistently.

No doubt Reese’s frustration with the team grew out of losing Teresa Weatherspoon, the WNBA legend who was coach during Reese’s rookie year. The move to replace Weatherspoon after one year was a surprise to a lot of us fans, too, but it was heartbreaking for Reese.

Still, she put on her game face and weathered some early-season criticism. Until she couldn’t any longer. An interview she gave late in the season finally gave vent to some of her frustrations. One issue in particular was the team’s desire to hang its hopes on getting Vandersloot back.

Let me be clear: Everything Reese said was true. They came from a place of wanting to compete and to grow as a team. I will never think less of her for them, even as a fan of Vandersloot.

The team’s response: They suspended Reese a half-game. And she never suited up for the team again.

So, honestly, it wasn’t terribly surprising when the Sky traded her to the Atlanta Dream on April 6.

However, what was surprising was how little they got for her: first-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

I’m heartbroken. I make no apologies for being a fan of Reese and a staunch defender. I’m happy she can now play for a team stacked with great players, a situation Reese wanted to be in here in Chicago. She gets to play with guards Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada, as well as forward Brionna Jones. The Dream are going to be a handful for the rest of the league.

The Sky have re-signed center Elizabeth William and Vandersloot, and signed former Sky player and forward-center Azura Stevens. They also acquired guards Skylar Diggins, Jacy Sheldon and guard-forward DiJonai Carrington. They also traded guard Ariel Atkins for forward Rickea Jackson. The team is still guard-heavy, and they picked up another in UCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez in the WNBA draft.

Still, two things have become clear to us fans: The Sky can’t keep their star players and if there’s a master plan, management isn’t filling us in about it. These new players just add to the confusion. On paper, though, maybe just maybe there’s reason for hope. But we’ll see.

Here’s wishing Reese all the best in Atlanta. This fan isn’t giving up on her just because she’s in a new city.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.