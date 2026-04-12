‘Blue Envelope’ aids interactions between police, people with autism. Lake in the Hills latest to adopt

The new Lake in the Hills Police Department building on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

To improve communication and encourage more positive interaction between police officers and people on the autism spectrum, the Lake in the Hills police department is gearing up to participate in the “Blue Envelope” initiative.

Department officials announced Thursday, which was World Autism Awareness Day, they will join the voluntary nationwide initiative.

“We’re looking to implement the program later this spring but wanted to inform our community now of our plan to make it a reality in Lake in the Hills,” said Chief of Police Matthew Mannino. “It’s a meaningful step to improve relationships with individuals on the spectrum who live, work or frequently spend time in our community.”

The program helps officers quickly recognize that a person has specific communication needs or requires support during a law enforcement encounter, helping to reduce anxiety, confusion and misunderstandings, police said.

However, the program does not exempt participants from law enforcement actions or citations.

Drivers who choose to participate in the program will keep a Lake in the Hills Police Department-branded blue envelope in their vehicle, which would contain their driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and emergency contact.

The envelope also will outline communication preferences, such as verbal or non-verbal; processing time; and sensory sensitivities.

“We know that any driver may feel anxious when stopped by law enforcement, so this is an opportunity to improve those exchanges and better support the autism community in particular,” Mannino said. “We’re excited about developing new ways to keep people safe and enhance our service to the community.”

Lake in the Hills police said they will be among the first departments to participate in the program. Community members can follow the department on social media for information about the date of implementation and how to obtain a free blue envelope when available.

Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said his department is not currently involved with the initiative as it is “fairly new.” But it is something that could be considered in the future.

Police departments who are using the envelopes include Elgin, Gurnee, Wilmette, Naperville, Lombard and Springfield, authorities said.