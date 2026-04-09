Revisit the Golden Age of Hollywood at 2026 McConnell Ball

Step into the spotlight for an evening inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood at the 2026 McConnell Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Richmond Café, 10321 Main Street in Richmond. (Image provided by W.A. McConnell Foundation)

Step into the spotlight for an evening inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood at the 2026 McConnell Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Richmond Café, 10321 Main Street in Richmond.

The nonprofit W.A. McConnell Foundation will welcome beloved educator and Richmond icon Ann Katzenberg as the event’s guest of honor. Katzenberg taught thousands of Richmond-area students over the course of her 44-year career at Richmond Grade School.

General admission to the ball is $50 a ticket or $90 for two tickets. Each ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, two drink tickets and a parting gift. VIP tickets, which include general admission perks plus early admission at 6:30 p.m., a guided tour of the Richmond Café building and a signature drink, cost for $80 each.

The W.A. McConnell Foundation preserves and promotes the history of the Richmond area through preservation, leadership, education and advocacy, according to its website.

For more information, visit wamcconnellfoundation.org/events.