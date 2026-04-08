Algonquin files suit aiming to demolish ‘unsafe’ downtown building

Downtown Algonquin buildings, 200 and 202 S. Main St., may be demolished by the village because of unsafe conditions. (Michelle Meyer)

The village of Algonquin is looking to demolish a 119-year-old building in the downtown area over concerns about the property’s structural integrity.

Looking to get court approval to demolish the building at 200-202 S. Main St., the village filed a civil complaint in McHenry County court in January. According to the complaint, the vacant building in its current state violates the property maintenance code, “causing this structure to be a safety hazard to village residents and the village community at large.”

A warrant-backed inspection conducted in September found the building to be “in unsafe condition and unfit for human occupancy,” according to the legal filing, which noted damage including water intrusion, mold, failing ceilings, a deteriorated and failing roof, rotten wood, rotted interior finishes, rusted or damaged electrical materials and unmaintained masonry.

During the inspection, village community development staff, police and an Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District representative were present, according to court records.

“Wall and ceiling surfaces throughout the north and south building interiors are covered with a black and green organic growth,” Safebuilt Health & Building inspector Frank Bertolami wrote in the report. “The floors in many areas are saturated with water and carpeting throughout the structure is soiled.”

"Mold-like" substances found inside one of the rooms of 200-202 S. Main St., Algonquin. (Photo provided by McHenry County Courthouse)

Attorney representing the village, David Noland, wrote in the complaint that the structure is dangerous because the roof “is likely to partially or completely collapse.”

The village is looking for court approval to demolish the building and to require the property owners to cover all costs. Court records show the village having difficulty locating and serving the owners, who are listed as Lake Forest-based Stanley Productions, Inc. Noland wrote in a court document that the corporation is not in good standing with the Illinois Secretary of State, which online agency records appeared to confirm.

The court approved a special order for the village to serve the owners by posting on the Algonquin property last week.

Owners of the building could not be reached for comment.

According to Algonquin Township records, the 200 S. Main St. building, built in 1907, sold in 2018 for $342,400. The township estimated the property’s 2025 market value at $708,495.

Repairs necessary to make the building safe “would amount to a substantial reconstruction of this structure and the cost would be significant and substantial in relation to the value of the subject property,” Noland said in the complaint.

Village officials declined to comment on the litigation.

The building sits within the historic downtown area, just down the street of the Old Historic Village Hall, at 2 S. Main St. That building, built in 1906, is landmarked by the county along with the Public Square.