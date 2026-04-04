Northwest Herald boys track and field preview: 5 to watch in 2026

Logan Abrams (Joe Aguilar)

Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove, sr.

The Trojans’ star fullback is on a different run in his spring sport. He seeks a state medal in the shot put for the third year in a row this spring. Last season, he finished fifth in the Class 3A shot put and seventh in the discus. A three-time state qualifier, he was eighth in the shot put at state his sophomore year.

Ellery Shutt (Woodstock High School)

Ellery Shutt, Woodstock, sr.

Shutt competed at state in the 1,600 run for the second year in a row last spring, finishing ninth in Class 2A. He was 10th in the 3,200. He followed up with an 18th-place run in the 2025 Class 2A state cross country meet. A two-time all-state runner for the Blue Streaks, he is committed to Nebraska.

Oreoluwa Sobodu (Joe Aguilar)

Oreoluwa Sobodu, Dundee-Crown, sr.

Sobodu was in position to potentially win multiple Class 3A state medals last spring but got hurt running a relay leg in the preliminaries. He qualified for state in the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200 relays. At the Hoffman Estates Sectional, the Chargers’ star won the 100 and 200 and ran on the winning 4x100 relay.

Jameson Tenopir (Cary-Grove High School)

Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, sr.

Tenopir completed his junior season for the Trojans by earning a fourth-place medal in the Class 3A 1,600 run at state, after also finishing fourth in the event in the Huntley Sectional. He won the 800 in the Fox Valley Conference Meet. A St. Louis University commit, he was all-state in cross country last fall.

Alex Trejo (Prairie Ridge High School)

Alex Trejo, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Trejo qualified for state in three events last spring, leading the Wolves to the title of the Class 2A Marmion Sectional. He advanced in the 110 hurdles (second place), 300 hurdles (third) and 4x100 relay (first). At the FVC Meet, he won both hurdles events, clocking a school-record 15.10 in the highs.