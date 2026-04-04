Lakewood village manager announces retirement

Lakewood’s village manager will retire this summer after serving in the position for five years, according to officials.

Lakewood Village President David Stavropoulos said Village Manager Jean Heckman will be retiring on June 12, according to an announcement released this month.

Heckman started in the position in 2021 after serving as the village’s treasurer and the interim manager of the village-owned RedTail Golf Club. Stavropoulos described Heckman’s leadership as “steady” and helped the village through “key initiatives” while strengthening operations.

“Jean’s commitment to public service, collaborative leadership style and focus on improving the delivery of village services have made a meaningful impact across the village,” Stavropoulos said in the announcement. “Many of the operational improvements and projects completed since 2021 reflect her dedication to moving the village forward, with unwavering support of village staff – even when faced with unrealistic and unreasonable requests and the unprofessional behavior from a select few.”

During her time as village manager, Heckman had to navigate big changes in the village, including the long-awaited RedTail Clubhouse renovations. The clubhouse, complete with a new restaurant, officially opened to the public last year. A new maintenance building is still on the golf club’s wishlist after it got bumped due to budget constraints.

More information on transition plans and who will take over the village manager role “will be shared as it becomes available,” Stavropoulos said in the announcement.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Village of Lakewood team – an experience that truly showed what can be achieved through teamwork," Heckman said in an email to Shaw Media. “Now, it’s time to enjoy a little sunshine!”