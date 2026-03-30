Rosters announced for 22nd McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza

Cary-Grove’s Adam Bauer polishes off a slam dunk against Naperville North during the Hinkle Holiday Classic in December 2025 at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Six 1,000-career point scorers will headline the 22nd McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza, set for Sunday, April 12 at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium.

McHenry’s Adam Anwar, Cary-Grove’s Adam Bauer and AJ Berndt, Johnsburg’s Jayce Schmitt, Richmond-Burton’s Luke Robinson and Crystal Lake South’s Laken LePage, all 1,000-career point scorers, will play in the popular seniors-only event.

The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m. There will be 3-point contests for both games and a dunk contest for the boys, and a King/Queen of the Hill contest for the boys and girls 3-point winners.

Johnsburg’s Mike Toussaint and Erin Stochl, after sweeping Northwest Herald Boys and Girls Basketball Coach of the Year honors, will be among the four coaches. Toussaint led Johnsburg’s boys to a Class 2A supersectional, one win short of the program’s first state appearance since 2003, while Stochl coached the Skyhawks’ girls to a program-record 34-0 start, their first conference crown since 2017 and a sectional final berth.

Toussaint will be joined by four of his players – Schmitt (All-Area second team) , Jarrel Albea, Danny Loud and Ashton Stern – for the Away team. Schmitt, the co-Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year who knocked down 200 3-pointers in his career, will be teamed up with McHenry‘s Anwar, who averaged 19.5 points in his senior season to secure All-Area first-team honors for the second straight year.

Johnsburg's Jayce Schmitt, left, shoots the ball in front of Richmond-Burton's Luke Robinson during the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional final last month at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media )

The Away team also stars Richmond-Burton’s Luke Robinson, an All-Area second teamer who is the Rockets’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder, and Dane Gardner, McHenry’s Blake Renfro, Prairie Ridge’s Elijah Loeding, Alden-Hebron’s Fabian Carreno, Hampshire’s Cole Harkin, Jordan Parish and Jaiden Baldwin and Harvard’s Justin Wheeler.

Adam McCloud, who stepped down as Cary-Grove’s head coach earlier this month, will lead the Home team, which includes the Trojans’ Bauer and Berndt, both All-Area first-team members this winter. Bauer averaged 15.7 points and Berndt 13.7 points and 3.6 assists while surpassing 1,000 career points in their final seasons. The duo helped lead C-G to its first Fox Valley Conference title since 2020 and 28 victories.

Also on the Home team are Marengo’s Myles Aukes, Jacobs’ Samson Averehi, Carson Goehring and Jack Magee, Huntley’s Aidan Gibbs and Casey Kaczmarski, Woodstock North’s AJ Cohn and Zaiden Vess, Woodstock’s JJ Stokes and Ty Steponaitis, Dundee-Crown’s Rasheed Trice and Crystal Lake Central’s Avery Lee.

Huntley’s Luca Garlin, left, tries to get past Cary-Grove’s Kennedy Manning last month at Huntley High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Stochl will coach the Home team for the girls, including a trio of Skyhawks in Lauren McQuiston and twins Carlie and Casie Majercik. Also on the roster are Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik, an All-Area first-team pick, and Luca Garlin, who helped lead the Raiders to their 13th regional title in team history and fifth straight FVC championship this season in Steve Raethz’s 27th and final season as head coach.

Hampshire’s Mikala Amegasse (All-Area second team) and Roni Dumoulin, Richmond-Burton’s Dani Mazzola (the school’s all-time leading rebounder) and Mattie Furzland, and Woodstock North’s Addy Crabill, Allyson Schaid and Alyssa Martin fill out the Home team roster.

The Away team will be coached by Woodstock first-year coach Juel Mecklenburg, a 2020 Blue Streaks grad, and led by Crystal Lake South’s LePage, an All-Area first-teamer who averaged 15.1 points in her final year. South tied for its most wins in program history this season (26), and captured its first regional title since 2016.

Cary-Grove’s Malaina Kurth (All-Area second team) and Kennedy Manning, Jacobs’ Zara Lewis, Mallory Fessler and Bri Ramsey, McHenry’s Kaitlyn Miller and Mia Schober, Marengo’s Ari Rodriguez, Alden-Hebron’s Olivia Klein and Woodstock’s Emma Douglas round out the Away team roster.