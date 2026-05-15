Your work makes a difference: Kankakee County police memorial ceremony speaker

Officers salute after placing the wreath at the memorial wall during the Kankakee County Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at the Kankakee County Courthouse. (Tiffany Blanchette)

FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley reminded the law enforcement officers who attended Thursday’s memorial service why they serve their communities.

Presley is in charge of the FBI’s Springfield office and was the guest speaker for the annual ceremony held each May as part of National Police Week.

“Most people do not understand what officers carry with them during their careers. The things they see, the decisions they make, and the weight they bring home after difficult days,” Presley said.

“Yet, even carrying those burdens, they continue to serve with distinction because they believe in something larger than themselves.”

There were approximately 120 law enforcement officers, first responders, family members and community members who took part in Thursday’s ceremony at the memorial for fallen police officers and firefighters located on the courthouse’s northeast corner.

The names of the 17 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty in Kankakee County were read following Presley’s remarks.

The 17th name read by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey was that of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, who was gunned down Dec. 30, 2021.

Rittmanic and her partner, retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey, answered a call about barking dogs in a vehicle located in the Comfort Inn parking lot.

Bailey was seriously wounded and suffered permanent injuries.

The shooter of the two officers, Darius Sullivan, is serving a life sentence.

Sullivan’s then girlfriend, Xandria Harris, is set to have her case tried in August, charged with murder, attempted murder, and endangering the life of a child.

Presley said over the past five years, 1,070 officers in the United States have died in the line of duty.

Presley said to the officers their commitment to the profession does not go unnoticed.

“Embrace the challenges of today, do not become discouraged, and be fueled by the understanding that your work makes a difference.”

Presley encouraged officers to do this for their communities, their departments, their colleagues, their families.

“Do this for the next generation and for the fallen,” he said. “This profession matters. Integrity matters. Service matters. And your compassion matters.”

They should know they could change the outcome of a person’s worst day. Their courage will save lives and professionalism will build trust in the communities they serve.

“Your leadership, regardless of your rank, will influence our profession long after your career ends.

“And while we are not above criticism when it’s deserved, we should never lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of people in our communities value and appreciate the men and women who serve honorably every day.”

So, he charged, continue to do the “right thing, the right way, every time, no matter what.”

Prior to Presley’s remarks, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, serving as the master of ceremonies, gave his thanks to the officers and their families.

“Today’s not just about mourning the loss. It’s about remembering courage. It’s about preserving legacy.

“It’s about renewing our commitment to justice, to integrity, and to service in the face of danger and sacrifice.”