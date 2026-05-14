Montgomery names winners of Arbor Day poster contest

The Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee announced the winners of its 2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest during the May 11 Village Board meeting. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee announced the winners of its 2026 Arbor Day poster contest during the May 11 Village Board Meeting.

Each year, the contest invites local students to celebrate the importance of trees through art. This year’s theme was “Our Country. Our Trees.”

“This year’s entries showcased creativity and environmental awareness while honoring the America 250 Celebration. The Beautification Committee was thrilled by the overwhelming response to this year’s poster contest, which garnered over 700 submissions,” the village said in a news release.

The grade-level winners are:

Kindergarten: Caroline R., Lakewood Creek Elementary

First grade; Poster title “United by Heart” by Josie P., McDole Elementary

Second grade: Poster title “We Keep Trees Safe for the Community” by Gabrielle L., Lakewood Creek Elementary

Third grade: Poster title “Suntree” by Juliana P., Lakewood Creek Elementary

Fourth grade: Poster title “The End of the Path is Not the End of Nature” by Miranda G.H., Krug Elementary

Fifth grade: Poster title “Our Country Grows, So Do Our Trees” by Emma H., Lakewood Creek Elementary

The winners were honored at the board meeting and received certificates of recognition and special prizes for their artistic contributions, according to the release.

Each winner received a village goodie bag that included fun items and a Dairy Queen gift card, according to the release.

For more information about the Arbor Day poster contest, visit montgomeryil.org/761/Arbor-Day or email epfaff@montgomeryil.org.