Trump-themed shop on hiatus in new Crystal Lake spot; owner says sales slowed since Iran war

Trump and Truth Store owner Lisa Fleischmann has big plans for a future store, pictured here on the last day of the Huntley location on July 13, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

The Trump and Truth Store, which recently moved to Crystal Lake following an eviction from the shop’s previous location in Huntley, is shutting its doors, at least temporarily.

Owner Lisa Fleischmann said Friday she’s planning to close the President Donald Trump-themed store for the next week to a month, to, among other things, finish getting the store ready.

The exterior of the Trump and Truth Store is shown at its former Huntley location before the owner was evicted and moved to Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

However, just the day before on Facebook, she was openly questioning whether she should have opened the new store and said traffic had been so slow, “I am not even making half of my rent. Lucky to get 3 cars a day since opening weekend.”

She said sales have dropped off, particularly since the start of the war with Iran.

Fleischmann moved to 829 S. Virginia Road in Crystal Lake after facing eviction from her prior location on Route 47 in Huntley last year. Fleischmann and some of her supporters felt the eviction was related to the store’s politics, but Huntley officials and the landlord’s attorney disputed that and said it was a matter of the store failing to follow local sign ordinances.

Fleischmann briefly opened the Crystal Lake location around the holidays to accommodate Christmas shoppers. She said she opened the new store permanently in January, but that many people don’t know the new store is open.

Fleischmann said the Crystal Lake space is in a good location, but the parking situation can be goofy. It’s configured in a one-way direction, and drivers can only enter it off Berkshire Drive rather than Virginia Road, she said.

While Fleischmann conceded GPS directions often take people to the side of the parking lot they can’t access, she said those who are trying to find her store and have gotten that far will figure it out.

Fleischmann said she believes the slowdown might also have to do with Trump supporters “laying low” these days, perhaps wanting to avoid confrontation with people who disagree on the war in Iran or are otherwise opposed to the president.

Fleischmann said she also believes people are feeling unsure about what’s going on and there’s a “lack of finding the truth.”

She had posted Thursday on Facebook that the store would be closing until further notice, citing various reasons, including the lack of traffic into the store.

A cutout of President Donald Trump inside the Trump and Truth store in Huntley on May 31, 2025. The store was evicted from that spot and relocated to Crystal Lake but has struggled to remain in business. (Claire O'Brien)

“I really did this for the people. I really thought that everyone wanted this, but no one’s coming, not even people that promised and promised and that I need to open up a store,” she said.

Fleischmann said she isn’t running the store for the money, and she still hopes to use the space as a hub for people to get together and talk.

She said that while merchandise sales help pay bills and give people a chance to show their Trump support, there’s “so much more to the store” than Trump. She said she also carries merchandise related to Jesus, first responders, military, veterans, poets and musicians.

And with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year, she’s planning to have more stuff celebrating that too.

She said her store’s truth name comes from the idea of “finding the truth together.” Fleischmann said that includes people coming in and discussing and educating others on topics like health, air pollution and history. She said she wants to have space for groups to meet and events like Trump bingo, and has ordered tables and chairs for that purpose. To that end, the store has also added “hangout” to its name.

Fleischmann said the new store is 3½ times the size of the former location. Despite the struggles, she said she’s still planning to have a grand opening in the near future.

While plans remain fluid, and despite her comments about shutting the store, as of late Friday, she said she was still contemplating whether to open this weekend. She advised people to check her website, trumptruthstore.com, for her final decision, though as of Friday evening, the site said the store is closed until further notice. But Fleischmann said she is not planning to close the store permanently.