Trump store moving to Crystal Lake after eviction proceedings in Huntley

The Trump and Truth Store is shown in April 2025 when it was located on Route 47 in Huntley. After facing eviction proceedings, the store is moving to Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Trump and Truth Store is moving to Crystal Lake after the proprietor faced eviction from her former storefront in Huntley.

Store owner Lisa Fleischmann said she hopes to reopen her store within a few weeks in a new space off at 829 Virginia Road in Crystal Lake.

Fleischmann temporarily opened at the new location for a few days in December to help accommodate Christmas gift shoppers but said she plans to reopen permanently at a later date.

Fleischmann said on Facebook she would send an update when she is ready to reopen the store.

The store previously operated in a strip mall in Huntley, but Fleischmann agreed to leave as part of a settlement for an eviction case in June. Her landlord in the Huntley building had started eviction proceedings after Fleischmann was cited for alleged violations of a local sign ordinance in December 2024. The landlord had received the same violations, which prompted the proceedings.

The Trump Store’s final day in the Huntley location was July 13, a few days before Fleischmann was required to vacate the Huntley premises under the agreement.

Fleischmann and some of her supporters previously had said they felt the store had been targeted for its politics, but the landlord’s attorney and Huntley officials disputed that and said it was a matter of following local sign ordinances.

Fleischmann said previously that she was planning to have an online shop presence and was hoping to offer amenities besides a store with events including Trump bingo, a kids craft center and live music.