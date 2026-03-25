2026 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year: Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter reacts after defeating Oak Forest’s Alexandra Sebek in the 100-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Janiah Slaughter returned ready to prove herself.

A state medalist in her first two high school seasons, Slaughter took third as a freshman and made the state finals as a sophomore, finishing second. Under normal circumstances, the expectation for her would’ve been to win a state championship in her junior season.

But Slaughter didn’t make it to state as a junior. In fact, she didn’t compete at all, taking the season off as she focused on her health. When she decided to return as a senior, Slaughter aspired not only to win a state title but to show everyone she was still elite.

Slaughter did just that. Settling in at the 100-pound weight class, the Huntley senior posted a 37-2 record, winning tournaments at Maine East and Minooka and finishing first at the F.I.G.H.T. in Ohio. She dominated throughout the postseason, bringing home regional and sectional titles to become a state qualifier for the third time.

State was where Slaughter’s star shined brightest. Knocking off undefeated Oak Forest wrestler Alex Sebek in the finals, Slaughter clinched the first state championship of her career. With her victory, Slaughter became the first Huntley girl and first girl in McHenry County to win an individual state wrestling championship.

For her efforts, Slaughter was named the 2026 Northwest Herald Girls Wrestler of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Slaughter, an All-Area first-team selection in 2023 and 2024, finished her high school career with a 93-10 record.

Sports reporter Russ Hodges spoke with Slaughter about winning a state title, her wrestling career, her role models and more.

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter throws Oak Forest’s Alexandra Sebek in the 100-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals tournament at Grossinger Arena in Bloomington. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

What did it mean to make history as the first Huntley girls wrestler and first girls wrestler in McHenry County to win a state title?

Slaughter: It’s so amazing. I loved how it was my senior year and I went out with a bang. My freshman year, I made history as the first girl at my school and in McHenry County to place. To make history again during my senior year and accomplish my goal, it’s so surreal.

After not wrestling as a junior, how rewarding was it to win a state title as a senior?

Slaughter: It was everything I dreamt of and worked for. From not wrestling, I came in here and I was motivated, but I also kept a little bit of doubt and fear. I was nervous coming in after missing a whole season, but I had people cheering me on. It was going to take time and a lot of work, but all of the work and prayer played out.

What were your keys to success throughout the season?

Slaughter: My biggest keys were not only sharpening my tools, but my mentals. Compared to past seasons, it was because I was afraid and I felt like I wasn’t a good enough wrestler. Keeping my mentals sharp and understanding I’m capable of winning was a key aspect.

How would you summarize your high school wrestling career?

Slaughter: There were a lot of highs and some lows. It was not a straight path, which I kind of liked. It wasn’t a straight shot, and I had to work really hard to get it. It showed a lot of courage and discipline.

How much have you seen the sport grow since your freshman year?

Slaughter: My freshman year was the first year we had an official girls program. It’s grown to be huge over my last four years, and it’s been so good to see how many girls have joined the sport and are doing well. Seeing us reach the level of having two-time state placers and three-time state placers ... it’s crazy, and it’s grown so much.

Who have been your biggest role models or inspirations?

Slaughter: Coach [B.J.] Bertelsman and coach [Erik] Lachel were two role models who kept me going. ... A lot of my current teammates and graduated teammates, like Taylor Casey, helped me stay motivated. Aubrie Rohrbacher was someone who constantly stayed by my side. My parents, friends, community and God helped me get to where I am.

What kind of music do you like to play before a match or a meet?

Slaughter: I usually listen to rap music, but at the state tournament, I only listened to one song, which was “WASHED” by Elevation Rhythm. It kept me composed. I’m usually so amped up, but in an environment like state, I had to stay calm, and it helped me have a ready feeling.

What are some of your go-to snacks or drinks during the season?

Slaughter: My team always made fun of me for my drinks. I’m more of a drink person after my weight cuts. Three things: BodyArmor, the orange mango flavor, cranberry juice and Shirley Temples.

Who have been your favorite practice partners to work with?

Slaughter: Taylor Casey and Amelia Nidelea-Polanin. I also worked with the boys, so I worked with the Abordo twins and Cael Saldana.

What is your favorite technique to use in a match?

Slaughter: It used to be my double, but I kept it locked away a little bit this season. This season, it was really my low single that I was really sharp on. I also liked the duck to a high crotch.