Johnsburg man charged with homicide in crash that killed his girlfriend in Wisconsin: police

A Johnsburg man is facing a homicide charge after authorities say he caused a crash that killed his girlfriend while he was intoxicated in Wisconsin.

According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, Dakota J. Morand, 31, of Johnsburg, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at 4:22 p.m. March 18 in Burlington, Wisconsin, when the car “drifted into oncoming traffic.”

“Witnesses observed a southbound SUV brake suddenly, swerve to miss the car, but ended up colliding head-on with the Malibu at highway speeds,” officials said in the release.

The driver of the SUV, a 61-year-old Burlington woman, suffered “significant injuries” and had to be extricated from the car, according to the release.

Sheriff’s officials said Morand’s girlfriend described as a 32-year-old Kenosha, Wisconsin, woman, was a passenger and suffered “critical injuries.”

“Despite life-saving efforts, including the response of Flight For Life, she was pronounced deceased at the scene,” officials said in the release.

Morand was also injured in the crash and was taken to Burlington Memorial Hospital and later to Froedtert Hospital for further treatment, officials said.

An initial investigation determined Morand was impaired at the time of the crash, and deputies obtained a blood sample, according to the police release.

According to Racine County court records and police, Morand was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing bodily harm.

“This was a violent and entirely preventable crash,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release. “An innocent woman lost her life, and another victim is seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired. These decisions have devastating, irreversible consequences. We will hold the driver fully accountable, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who endanger our community through impaired driving.”