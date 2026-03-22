Man behind false bomb threat to Huntley High prison-bound again for ‘insulting’ contact with nurse

A Woodstock man who was convicted in 2024 of threatening to bomb Huntley High School has been sentenced to three years in prison for battery of a nurse in McHenry.

Jonathan Franzen, 28, was initially charged with aggravated battery of a nurse, a Class 3 felony, as well as felony criminal sexual abuse with force and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court shows.

He entered into a negotiated plea to aggravated criminal battery of a nurse. The additional counts were dismissed, records show.

Authorities alleged that on Sept. 11, 2025, Franzen “made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with ... a nurse,” when he inappropriately touched her between the legs, then made a lewd comment and masturbated, according to court records.

Franzen is required to serve half his prison time and gets credit for 180 days already spent in county jail. After prison, he will be on six months of mandatory supervised release, according to an order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

At the time of battery, Franzen was out of jail on pretrial release on two other, unrelated cases: alleged retail theft at the Johnsburg Walmart and alleged aggravated battery of a man in Woodstock. Those cases were dismissed as part of the negotiated plea on March 18, records show.

On Jan. 10, 2020, via Snapchat, Franzen threatened to “bomb” Huntley High School. Police ultimately determined he had no means to carry out the threat, according to authorities and Shaw Local reporting at the time.

In the false bomb threat case, Franzen was accepted in 2022 into McHenry County’s mental health court, a diversion program that would have kept him from being prosecuted. But he was kicked out after committing several violations; he then pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, court records show.