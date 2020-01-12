Huntley Police arrest man after online threat posted to bomb school

A homeless man was arrested after personnel at Huntley Community School District 158 told police about a bomb posted online.

On Facebook, the Huntley Police Department posted that district employees told them Friday about the social media post.

The suspect, Jonathan M. Franzen, 22, made a threat to bomb the school and harm others in a SnapChat post, according to the Facebook post.

After “numerous hours searching locations and technology,” investigators found Franzen in Woodstock on Saturday.

“It appears that the suspect had no means to carry out the threat, and indicated he had no intention to carry out the act,” Huntley police said in the post.

Franzen is charged with one count of disorderly conduct.