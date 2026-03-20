Northwest Herald girls lacrosse preview: 5 to watch in 2026

Huntley’s Mya Holmberg celebrates after scoring in varsity girls lacrosse at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The 2026 IHSA girls lacrosse season is officially underway. Here are five players to watch in the McHenry County area this season.

Burlington Central's Hermione Kerr. (Burlington Central High School)

Hermione Kerr, Burlington Central, jr., M

An All-Fox Valley Conference player last spring, Kerr was the engine for the Rockets. Entering her third season as a varsity starter, she finished with nine goals, 22 assists, and 31 draw controls in 2025. “Hermione has an elite level of speed that truly puts her above the rest,” coach Dominic Pearson said. “Her ability to outpace the competition in transition makes her one of the most dangerous players on the field.”

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Anna Starr. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Anna Starr, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr., A

One of the top attackers around, Starr brought home All-FVC, All-Sectional and All-State first-team honors in 2025. The senior had a staggering 111 goals along with 37 assists and 346 draw controls. With Starr up top, Crystal Lake Central co-op won sectional and supersectional championships before finishing fourth at state. Starr has committed to play at Villanova.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Makayla Simonic. (Crystal Lake Central High School)

Makayla Simonic, Crystal Lake Central co-op, sr., M

A key facilitator for the offense, Simonic posted 21 goals, 14 assists and 35 points last season. An All-FVC and All-Sectional selection, Simonic paced a Crystal Lake Central co-op offense that registered 388 goals, an average of 16.2 goals per game, during the 2025 season. The team went 21-3 and 8-0 in conference play last year.

Hampshire co-op's Rebecca Rossingnol. (Hampshire High School)

Rebecca Rossingnol, Hampshire co-op, sr., M

An All-FVC honoree in 2024, Rossingnol has scored 70 goals with 18 assists (88 points) over her three varsity seasons. Rossingnol, who posted 21 goals and a team-best eight assists a year ago, returns as Hampshire co-op’s top scorer. In the field, she scooped up 40 ground balls and caused six turnovers. Rossingnol, who won 25 draws and had 21 draw controls last year, will play at Mount Union.

Huntley's Mya Holmberg. (Huntley High School)

Mya Holmberg, Huntley, jr., M

Holmberg led the state in assists and received All-State second-team recognition last season. Holmberg, who was named both an All-FVC and All-Sectional player, scored 127 goals with 112 assists in her 44 games with the Red Raiders. Holmberg has 99 draw controls, 59 ground balls and 42 forced turnovers during that timespan. She has committed to play at Temple.