2026 Northwest Herald girls lacrosse preview capsules

Crystal Lake’s Anna Starr flips the ball away with glee as the clock runs out on the Benet Supersectional game against Downers Grove South at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Burlington Central

Coach: Dominic Pearson (fourth season)

2025 season: 6-11, 3-6 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Hermione Kerr, jr., M; Reese Powrozek, jr., M; Lily Kratz, jr., A; Vanessa Samaan, jr., D; Nather Takhar, sr., D; Hailey Williams, sr., G

Key newcomers: Chloe Arciaga, so., M; Anabella Zozzaro, fr., A

Worth noting: Kerr was named All-FVC and Kratz received All-Sectional honors last season. ... Takhar and Williams are each four-year varsity players. ... Burlington Central has 51 girls in the program this spring, including a strong freshman class. ... “Whether they are interested in pursuing lacrosse at the collegiate level or preparing themselves to succeed in the workforce, our goal is to build toughness, accountability, discipline and leadership skills that will carry them far beyond the field,” Pearson said.

Crystal Lake Central co-op

(with Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge)

Coach: Joe Capalbo (seventh season)

2025 season: 21-3, 8-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: Anna Starr, sr. A; Ella Trudeau, sr., M; Makayla Simonic, sr., M,; Izzy Jackson, sr., M; Sydney Cruz, sr., M; Emma Sieg, sr., D

Worth noting: Crystal Lake Central co-op will have 12 new additions to the varsity roster this year, all of which are working hard and excited to play this season. ... The team went on a stellar postseason run last spring, winning conference, sectional and supersectional titles before placing fourth at state. ... “We’re excited to put another competitive team together this season and accomplish similar goals as last year,” Capalbo said.

Hampshire co-op

(with Dundee-Crown and Jacobs)

Coach: Samantha Barrett (first season)

2025 season: 8-8, 4-4 FVC (third)

Top returners: Rebecca Rossingnol, sr., M; Milena Golubkova, sr., A/D; Zofia Smalec, jr., A/M

Key newcomers: Reese MacKinney, jr., G; Emilia Paulauskas, sr., A/D; Jordyn Dillard, jr., A/M

Worth noting: Rossingnol will play at Mount Union, and Golubkova will play at The Illinois Institute of Technology. ... Rossingnol received IGLCA All-Sectional, and Savanna Doubek earned All-FVC honors last season for the Whip-Purs. ... “Last season, the team reached its goal of having a .500 record, and the team has an exceptional foundation that will put us on track to improve from there moving forward,” Barrett said. “Being a new coaching staff, it is already apparent that we have an entire roster of players who are ready to work hard for each other. This makes us extremely excited to see what this team can accomplish.”

Huntley

Coach: Joe Domka (sixth season)

2025 season: 19-4, 6-2 FVC (second)

Top returners: Leah Holmberg, sr., M; Isabella Gregorio, sr., D; Mya Holmberg, jr., M; Lauren Cardinal, sr. A

Key newcomers: Aubrie Salazar, so., M/A; Emma Taruc, sr., D

Worth noting: Mya Holmberg was an All-State second-team player last year and lead the state in assists. ... Last year was the team’s best season as a program. It was also the first time the Red Raiders made a sectional championship match. ... “We are ready to hit the ground running,” Domka said. “This year’s schedule features some elite programs that we haven’t had the opportunity to compete against recently, and we’re eager to see how we stack up. We’re leaning into the new competition while staying true to our core identity: one school, one team, one family.”

McHenry

Coach: John Aubert (second season)

2025 season: 0-10, 0-8 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Lupita Calderon, sr., M/A; Ari Castilla, sr., M/A; Ffion Curtain, jr., M

Key newcomers: Izzie Belpedio, so., A; Hanah Falster, sr., A/M; Addison Buchert, so., A/D

Worth noting: After going winless in 2025, McHenry returns with almost an entirely new varsity roster. ... “This team is new, but eager to learn to play the game and become a team,” Aubert said. “They’re a dedicated group who want to perform to the best of their abilities and grow each and every day. They’re excited and ready to start McHenry’s rebirth as a lacrosse program.”