Morgan Coghill, from left, and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider are Democratic candidates in the 10th Congressional District primary race. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Highland Park on Tuesday easily fended off a primary challenge from Morgan Coghill.

With an estimated 63% of ballots counted in the 10th Congressional District, The Associated Press declared Schneider the winner just after 8 p.m.

Schneider was ahead of Coghill, a Mundelein business owner, 32,532 votes to 6,492 votes. That gave Schneider about 83% of the total.

The six-term congressman and chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition will face Republican Carl Lambrecht of Highland Park in the general election.

The 10th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/news/schneider-cruises-in-10th-district-primary/