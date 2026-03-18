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McHenry County basketball players earn 2026 IBCA All-State honors

Six girls, four boys take home postseason awards

Johnsburg's Summer Toussaint shoots the ball over Chicago Marshall's Amira Amadji during a IHSA Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional girls basketball semifinal game on Tuesday, February, 24, 2026, at Johnsburg High School.

Johnsburg's Summer Toussaint shoots the ball over Chicago Marshall's Amira Amadji during a IHSA Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional girls basketball semifinal game at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

By Russ Hodges

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) has released its 2026 All-State Teams. Ten McHenry County basketball players, six girls and four boys, won All-State honors for the 2025-26 season.

Girls basketball

Class 2A

Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., G, first team

Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., F, second team

Class 3A

Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G, second team

Alex Nowacki, Woodstock, fr., G, third team

Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, so., G/F, special mention

Class 4A

Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, sr., G, special mention

Boys basketball

Class 2A

Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg, sr., G, special mention

Class 3A

Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, jr., G, third team

Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove, sr., F, special mention

Class 4A

Adam Anwar, McHenry, sr., F, special mention

Boys BasketballPremiumMcHenry CountyHigh School SportsMcHenry County Front HeadlinesHuntley PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsWoodstock PrepsCary-Grove PrepsMcHenry PrepsJohnsburg Preps

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.