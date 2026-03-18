McHenry County basketball players earn 2026 IBCA All-State honors

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) has released its 2026 All-State Teams. Ten McHenry County basketball players, six girls and four boys, won All-State honors for the 2025-26 season.
Girls basketball
Class 2A
Summer Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., G, first team
Skye Toussaint, Johnsburg, so., F, second team
Class 3A
Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G, second team
Alex Nowacki, Woodstock, fr., G, third team
Gaby Dzik, Crystal Lake South, so., G/F, special mention
Class 4A
Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, sr., G, special mention
Boys basketball
Class 2A
Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg, sr., G, special mention
Class 3A
Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, jr., G, third team
Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove, sr., F, special mention
Class 4A
Adam Anwar, McHenry, sr., F, special mention