2026 Northwest Herald girls soccer preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Jess Arneson (12th season)

2025 season: 11-11, 5-4 FVC (fifth place)

Top returners: Kenzie Lorkowski, sr., GK; Kendall Grigg, sr., F; Ali Kowall, sr., D

Key newcomers: Callie Gates, fr., M

Worth noting: The Rockets brought home a regional championship last season, their third in the last three seasons. ... Burlington Central advanced to the state finals in 2024, placing fourth. ... “This year’s team has 13 seniors, all of them are highly motivated and driven to win,“ Arneson said. ”We are going to start strong and finish strong for our seniors.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Anne Santucci (second season)

2025 season: 8-6-2, 6-3 FVC (third)

Top returners: Ainsley Kemp, sr., GK; Malaina Kurth, sr., F; Julia Valaitis, sr., F; Brynn Harasimowicz, sr., M; Addie Penrod, sr., M; Alissa Penrod, sr., M; Taylor Hamann, sr., D; Maddie Dieschbourg, sr., M; Ella St. Onge, sr., F; Ava Santucci, jr., D; Avery Hoffman, jr., D; Gabby McMorris, jr., D; Julia Nichols, jr., D; Ellie Gerstung, jr., D; Alexis Stortz, so., D; Avery Brown, so., F

Key newcomers: Priscilla Gonzalez, sr., M; Katy Jauch, jr., D; Brook Gerstung, jr., F; Bella Frangiamore, fr., M/F

Worth noting: Kurth, Valaitis and Kemp were each named All-FVC players last spring. ... The Trojans took third in the FVC. ... “Every important match we lost last year was a close game in which we let down in the last 10,“ Anne Santucci said. ”We are older and more experienced this year with clear goals and motivation to finish the close game, and the newcomers will make a strong impact on an already strong roster.”

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Schaffer, left, is hugged by Kira Stavropoulos after Crystal Lake Central defeated St. Viator in the Class 2A Deerfield Sectional championship last season at Deerfield High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Leah Rutkowski (second season)

2025 season: 18-5-1, 8-1 FVC (second)

Top returners: Addison Schaffer, sr., F; Ella Bechler, sr., F; Kira Stavropoulos, sr., D; Peyton McMahon, sr., M

Key newcomers: Alexandria Hannell, fr., F; Evelyn Johnson, fr., M; Carmen Varney, fr., D

Worth noting: The Tigers took second in the FVC and went on a lengthy postseason run last spring, winning regional and sectional championships in Rutkowski’s first year at the helm. ... Schaffer, Bechler and Stavropoulos were each All-FVC players in 2025. ... “Crystal Lake Central will return a solid core of experienced varsity players complimented by the fresh energy of some talented newcomers,“ Rutkowski said. ”We hope to remain a top program in the area this season.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Caitlyn Dayton (third season)

2025 season: 3-17, 0-9 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Ari Ali, so., GK; Marin Gorman, jr., M/D; Maddy Landa, sr., M; Tessa Melhuish, jr., M; Raelynn Ranum, jr., M/D; Allison Ray, so., D; Ellie Starnes, so., M

Key newcomers: Kylee Del Bosque, fr., D/F; Abby Magadan, fr., D/M; Delaney Ranum, fr., M; Kooka Toktoralieva, fr., D

Worth noting: The Gators are shooting to improve on a winless FVC record last season. Crystal Lake South did not have any All-FVC honorees in 2025. ... “While our roster is still fairly young, we return a strong core with valuable experience from last season,” Dayton said. “This group comes in with a fresh mindset and a willingness to compete and work hard for each other every day. Our focus is on continuing to grow together as a team throughout the season so that we’re playing our best soccer in May.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Rob Moulton (fifth season)

2025 season: 8-10-2, 4-5 FVC (seventh)

Top returners: Rylie Mensik, sr., F; Ashling Otte, sr., D; Coral Peralta, sr., D; Lexi Benitez, sr., M; Lizbeth Romero, jr., M; Madelyn Peralta, jr., M; Gabby Lindholm, jr., M; Olivia Holic, so., M; Valeria Rodarte, so., D; Mia Flores, so., D

Key newcomers: Leslie Hernandez, sr., M; Leslie Cortez, sr., D; Karla Guillen, sr., GK; Ashley Ayala, jr., M/D; Ariceli Ceja, jr., M; Leilani Hurtado, jr., D; Grace Lewis, jr., M/D; Yasmin Rocha, jr., M; Xiomara Villatoro, jr., M; Erika Mandujano, so., D; Analy Ramirez, fr., M

Worth noting: The Chargers welcome back one All-FVC player in Mensik, who had 28 goals last year. ... “We are looking forward to building from last year’s success,” Moulton said. “We look forward to competing for a conference championship and the state tournament. We were in a lot of close games last year and look to finish more of those games in our favor. We look forward to the opportunity.”

Hampshire

Coach: Bradley Crim (first season)

2025 season: 2-14-1, 1-7-1 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Mikala Amegasse, sr., M/F; Shayne Norris, sr., M/D; Langston Kelly, jr., F

Key newcomers: Avery Morales, fr., M

Worth noting: Crim takes over as head coach of the Whip-Purs, replacing Kelly Madison. ... Hampshire tied for eighth place with McHenry in the FVC last season. ... The Whips had one All-FVC player last season, Ilse Marquez, who graduated. ... “The Hampshire High School girls soccer team has the mindset that we want to win and win now,” Crim said.

Huntley's Itzel Martinez, left, goes over Jacobs' Kylie Deegan to head the ball during the Class 3A Huntley Regional championship last season at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Huntley

Coach: Matt Lewandowski (ninth season)

2025 season: 17-2-3, 9-0 FVC (first)

Top returners: Maizie Nickle, sr., F; Brooke Grabs, sr., M; Avery Suess, jr., D; Itzel Martinez, jr., M; Ashlyn Grabs, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Mia Moyer, jr., F; Sophie Virgilio, jr., D; Genevieve Adamson, fr., M

Worth noting: Huntley went undefeated to win the FVC before claiming its third consecutive regional title last spring. ... The team faced Lake Zurich in the sectional semifinals, falling in penalty kicks. ... Nickle was the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year with 24 goals and five assists last season. ... Emma Emricson is committed to Loras College. ... “We have a tougher schedule than last year, but have a good strong core of returners to lead us through, and some exciting newcomers,“ Lewandowski said. ”We’re hoping to continue being a top team in the FVC with hopes of making that next step in the postseason.”

Jacobs

Coach: Colin Brice (seventh season)

2025 season: 8-8-4, 4-4-1 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Kylie Deegan, so., M; Clare Leib, so., M; Lauren Sandage, so., M; Addison Hunsicker, so., GK; Ava Nisi. sr., D; Mariela Perez, jr., D; Avery Michalak, so., M

Key newcomers: Britney Mahoney, fr., M; Julia Grabowski, fr., M; Emma Klisz, fr., D; Macie Quinn, fr., M

Worth noting: Deegan was named an All-FVC player last season for the Golden Eagles. ... “The Jacobs girls team will be extremely young and talented this season, and I’m excited to get the girls competing against quality opponents,“ Brice said. ”The FVC should be very competitive, and we are excited to be in the mix. This is a great group of girls, and I am looking forward to seeing their growth this upcoming season."

McHenry

Coach: Dani Harloff (third season)

2025 season: 3-11-4, 1-7-1 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Ava Micklinghoff, sr., D/M; Ari Basilio, jr., M; Elise Lane, so., GK/M

Worth noting: The Warriors have three new freshmen who have potential to bring some goal-scoring opportunities to the team, Harloff said. ... “While we are a young team, they know the game,” Harloff said. “They’re working on building team chemistry that will enhance connections during a game, hopefully leading to an improved record.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Lindsay Gertz (third season)

2025 season: 8-6-3, 5-3-1 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Ava Gertz, jr., F; Violet Woodin, jr., M/D; Maria Falkowska, sr., F; Winter Gallivan, jr., GK; Marissa Lemus, sr., M; Sarah Mayes, sr., M/D

Key newcomers: Maelyn Growney, fr., F; Addison Sawyer, fr., F; Madeline Walsh, fr., M

Worth noting: The Wolves return multiple All-FVC players, including Ava Gertz, Woodin and Lemus. ... “After a strong finish last season, our team is eager to build on that momentum with the core of our roster returning this year and are excited to add some young talent to the group,“ Gertz said. ”Our players are focused on building off of our finish last season and continuing to improve every day. Our goal is simple: compete in every match and put ourselves in position to be successful each time we step on the field."

Johnsburg's Charlie Eastland (left) is congratulated by teammate Devynn Michel after scoring the go-ahead goal in a Class 1A state semifinal against Timothy Christian last season at North Central College in Naperville. (Mark Busch)

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Victor Gonzalez (11th season)

2025 season: 15-6-3, 3-3 KRC (fifth)

Top returners: Jarithsie Mercado, sr., GK; Ithandehui Rosas, sr., D; Liz Aquino, jr., M; Julie Silva, so., F; Lila Amis, so., M; Giada Reising, so., M

Key newcomers: Aimar Nava, so., F

Worth noting: The Hornets won the KRC tournament and enjoyed their most successful winning season ever last spring. ... Silva scored 45 goals last year, the most for any player in the area. ... “We’re looking forward to building upon last season’s success with a new group of girls,” Gonzalez said. “We lost key seniors to graduation, so I want the younger girls to step up and fill those roles.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Rob Eastland (ninth season)

2025 season: 13-7, 4-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Liz Smith, sr., F; Lauren McQuiston, sr., F; Jacquelyn Douglas, sr., D; London Baidinger, sr., D; Elaina Moss, sr., D; Devynn Michel, jr., D; Kayla Hiller, jr., M; Charlie Eastland, jr., M; Lila Konrad, sr., GK

Key newcomers: Maura Oeffling, so., M; Dorothy Ruth, fr., M; Mia Douglas, fr., F

Worth noting: The Skyhawks advanced all the way to the state finals last season, taking second and earning the program’s best finish ever. ... Smith and Charlie Eastland were both All-KRC players last season. ... “We’re always looking to be the team no one wants to play against,” Rob Eastland said. “Playing without pressure is key to success. Last year, we just enjoyed every minute of practice and game time; this year will be no different. If you have a group of selfless players, it’s always going to be a recipe for finding a way in the big games.”

Marengo

Coach: Sergio Orozco (eighth season)

2025 season: 12-9-1, 1-5 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Maggie Hanson, jr., M; Katie Hanson, jr., D; Macy Noe, jr., GK; Kiley Brady, jr., M; Regan Heimsoth, sr., M; Myah Broughton, jr., F; Mackenzie Westwood, jr., M; Grace Hoban, jr., D

Key newcomers: Sophie Hanson, fr., D; London Herzog, fr., M

Worth noting: The Indians claimed their first regional title in 12 seasons last spring. ... Maggie Hanson led the way with 19 goals and six assists. ... Noe was named the KRC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2025. ... “These girls have shown great resilience and drive to be competitive in everything they do,“ Orozco said. ”It is very exciting to see the growth and strides this team will take this year."

Marengo’s Myah Broughton, right, battles Richmond-Burton’s Blake Frericks in the Class 1A Marengo Regional championship last season at Marengo High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Casey DeCaluwe (12th season)

2025 season: 10-7-1, 4-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Blake Frericks, sr., D; Nicole Mendlik, sr., M; Addison Sell, sr., D; Riley Quinn, sr., D; Maddie Seyller, jr., F; Abbie Leslie, jr., MF; Elle Barrettsmith, jr., MF; Charlotte Gentry, jr., D; Elle Barrettsmith, jr., M; Josie Franckowiak, jr., D; Sydney Frericks, so., F; Nadia Layer, so., M

Key newcomers: Emily Greene, fr., M; Ella Seyller, fr., M

Worth noting: The Rockets were one of three teams to finish with a 4-2 mark in the KRC last season. ... Maddie Seyller, Mendlik, Sydney Frericks and Blake Frericks were named All-KRC players in 2025. ... “This year’s team is very focused on their team goals,” DeCaluwe said. “The team is ready to compete in every match and fight for championships.”

Woodstock

Coach: Brian Thomas (third season)

2025 season: 12-8, 5-1 KRC (first)

Top returners: Erin Doherty, sr., GK; Salome Freites-Alvarado, jr., D; Kendall Pope, jr., M

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks are adding six freshmen and two sophomores to the varsity roster in 2026. ... Woodstock won the KRC regular season title and placed third in the conference tournament last spring. ... “We are a super young team this year,“ Thomas said. ”Some might say we are rebuilding. I think we will cause some waves.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Silmar Martinez (second season)

2025 season: 8-9, 4-2 KRC (second)

Top returners: Serena Banushi, jr., M; Abigail Ward, jr., D; Gabriella Mazzanti, so. D/F; Brooklyn Fricano, jr., D; Allison Anderson, so., M

Key newcomers: Dylan Burris, fr., D/M; Chloe Peacock, so., GK/D; Ellen Galli, fr., D

Worth noting: Banushi and Ward were All-KRC honorees in 2025. ... The Thunder defeated Woodstock in the regular season last year, handing the Blue Streaks their only KRC defeat. ... “Going in as the underdog in that game, we fought and took the win away from them,” Martinez said. “This team has a strong work ethic and a great attitude. If we stay focused and play together, we have the potential to do something special this season.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Art Dixon (second season)

2025 season: 5-8-1, 4-2 CCC (third)

Top returners: Natalee Henkel, jr., M; Rut Navarrete, jr., GK; Sadie Gerstenkorn, jr., M; Gabriella Ferrarini, jr., D; Jordan Cheng, so., F

Key newcomers: Keira Conlon, sr.; Ellie Troillet, jr.; Sophia Sykora, jr.; Ava Mueller, jr.; Sophie Konicek, fr.; Kaitlyn Harris, fr.; Eva Jaimes, fr.; Grace Sykora, fr.; Addie Schug, fr.; Piper Studnicka, fr.; Emily Banuelos, fr.

Worth noting: Dixon returns after serving as head coach in 2024. Andre Watson was the coach in 2025. ... The Hurricanes fell to Harvest Christian in overtime during postseason play. ... “We are a very young team this season,” Dixon said. “We are excited to get out onto the pitch and compete as a team.”