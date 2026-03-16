Woodstock horse rescue launches program to help domestic violence survivors

In investigations and reports throughout the years, Woodstock-based Hooved Animal Humane Society leaders say they have seen “firsthand” neglect and abuse of horses in domestic violence situations.

This troubling pattern inspired the nonprofit organization to launch Safe Havens for Survivors – a program designed to help domestic violence survivors in McHenry County and surrounding areas by ensuring the safety and preventing abuse and neglect of their hooved animals.

“We know that domestic violence survivors stay in relationships” out of fear for their animals, “and they are used as coercive control measures,” Executive Director Cynthia Glensgard said.

Horses in domestic violence situations are at an increased risk of neglect due to financial strains, displacement or retaliation by an abuser, according to a Hooved Animal Humane Society news release. Glensgard hopes the program will help survivors know that they don’t have to choose between their own safety and the animals they love.

After years of planning, Safe Havens for Survivors officially launched in January.

Hooved Animal Humane Society will work with local domestic violence centers to connect with survivors. From there, they will work with each case to provide confidential horse care planning, short-term care options, transportation and coordination with other organizations.

“By helping survivors plan for their horses, we can remove one more barrier to safety while preventing neglect before it happens,” Glensgard said in the release.

There are programs to help with dogs and cats in domestic abuse situations, but rarely with horses specifically. Glensgard thinks that because horses require more money, space and care, such programs are much harder to do. Plus, she typically sees about four or five horses per household.

“McHenry County has one of the largest horse populations in the state of Illinois,” she said.

But recently, the idea has been catching on. According to a United Horse Coalition news release from last August, the national organization added a domestic violence survivor category to its resource database.

“We were already moving there, but it was fantastic to see, ‘Hey, we aren’t the only ones that see this need and recognize this need,’ ” Glensgard said. “This is really a need because here’s another organization that we never talked to across the county that has had a similar thought.”

Because it’s so new, the Hooved Animal Humane Society doesn’t have an estimate of how many people will utilize the program.

“But, if you don’t have a program and a place for them to go, you’ll never be able to have that answer,” Glensgard said.

The initiative is funded through community donations, which help offset feed, veterinary care, transportation and temporary support when possible. It’s hard to predict how much more money the program will cost the organization exactly, but Glensgard says it will “substantially” increase their fundraising demands.

By being pioneers, Glensgard hopes other horse organizations can take Safe Havens for Survivors as a blueprint to launch similar programs.

“I really do hope this helps somebody get out of a bad situation,” she said.

Because online activity may be monitored in abusive situations, survivors are encouraged to contact their local domestic violence center and ask them to reach out to Hooved Animal Humane Society on their behalf.

Donations to support the program and more information can be found at hahs.org.