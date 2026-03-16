Letter: Political follies!

It’s election time again and like the perennial Groundhog day it’s an exponential event. Also, it’s the “HOG CALLING” season by potential politicians to get out the voters.

But this democracy event may not bring unity to our country.

The opposition will be firing character bombs and no policy ideas, but opposition to whatever those currently in government represent. It’s mostly noise like “Stop Trump,” “Fight Trump,” “Medicare For All” or “Protect Abortion.”

All are not about unity in governing the American people, but “flash noise” that is reminiscent of “HOG CALLING.” Some are lies with the most obvious being “Medicare For All.” Not the truth as AI reports: “recent estimates reveal a concerning trend: the Medicare Trust Fund is depleting its reserves faster than previously anticipated, with projections suggesting it could face insolvency as early as 2033, a significant shift from earlier forecasts of 2045.”

Just listen, but be fully informed for you might have no sense as to why you’re being called, or perhaps you might not care to answer the summons.

Remember, your VOTE is summoned in democracy for our America.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake