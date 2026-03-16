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Letter: Marty Mohr ready to be held accountable

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

By Stephanie Matysiewski of Marengo

Elections are about choices. In District 8, the choice is between the “absent status quo” and a leader who is ready to be held accountable.

Marty Mohr has been clear about where he stands: he supports a disciplined spending plan for public safety, he refuses to take taxpayer-funded benefits for part-time work, and he has a documented record of cutting debt at the local level. He is a candidate who shows up to forums, answers the tough questions, and is ready to defend his record.

We deserve a representative who is present and transparent. Marty Mohr’s fresh, risk-based approach to governance is exactly what McHenry County needs right now. I hope you will join me in voting for Marty Mohr in the March 17 Republican Primary.

Stephanie Matysiewski

Marengo

Letters to the Editor