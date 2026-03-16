Letter: Marty Mohr ready to be held accountable

Elections are about choices. In District 8, the choice is between the “absent status quo” and a leader who is ready to be held accountable.

Marty Mohr has been clear about where he stands: he supports a disciplined spending plan for public safety, he refuses to take taxpayer-funded benefits for part-time work, and he has a documented record of cutting debt at the local level. He is a candidate who shows up to forums, answers the tough questions, and is ready to defend his record.

We deserve a representative who is present and transparent. Marty Mohr’s fresh, risk-based approach to governance is exactly what McHenry County needs right now. I hope you will join me in voting for Marty Mohr in the March 17 Republican Primary.

Stephanie Matysiewski

Marengo