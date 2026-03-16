Car slides into creek near Harvard as blizzard warning takes effect late Sunday

Two people were able to free themselves from a vehicle after it slid off the roadway and came to rest in a creek near Harvard on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A car slid into a creek near Harvard late Sunday as a blizzard warning took effect for the area.

Harvard Fire Protection District crews were called to the area near the Route 14 and Bunker Hill Road intersection about 9 p.m. Sunday for a reported water rescue, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters arrived and found a sedan had slid off the roadway, down a steep embankment and into a creek. It was partially submerged when it came to rest, Vucha said.

A woman and child, the only two people inside the vehicle, were able to get themselves out of the car before fire district personnel arrived. Paramedics evaluated them at the scene, but neither person needed further medical treatment, Vucha said.

Vucha noted the incident happened while the area is under a blizzard warning. Road conditions are hazardous, Vucha said, adding that snow, ice and strong winds are anticipated to worsen overnight.

Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious, slow down and be “especially mindul on rural and untreated roads,” Vucha said.