MCC offering free tax preparation assistance through April 15

McHenry County College is hosting free tax assistance and e-filing of federal and state returns for qualified individuals with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic through April 15, 2026

McHenry County College is hosting free tax assistance and e-filing of federal and state returns for qualified individuals with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic through April 15.

Thanks to funding awarded through the IRS’s 2026 VITA grant program, MCC’s clinic is able to offer these services at no cost. The VITA program focuses on helping underserved taxpayers, including low-and moderate-income individuals and those with limited English language proficiency.

Walk-in hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Building A at the college, 8900 US Hwy 14 in Crystal Lake. The clinic is closed on March 25 and 28. Attendees should use the South Entrance, park in Lower Level Parking Lot B and enter Building A through door A6.

The VITA Clinic prepares tax returns for individuals or households with incomes of less than $69,000 per year.

All tax forms will be provided. Participants should bring a valid photo ID for the main taxpayers on the tax return, Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number letters for all family members reported on the tax return, all 2025 earnings statements (W2s and 1099s), a copy of last year’s tax return and bank account information for direct deposit of refund. Taxpayers who fail to include direct deposit information may still receive a paper check, but with delays.

Other documents to bring, if applicable, include tuition statements and expenses, mortgage interest statements, real estate tax bills, self-employed business income and expenses, brokerage statements, health insurance marketplace statements and cancellation of debt/bankruptcy information.

Additional services with appointment include banking and financial counseling and assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

For more information, visit mchenry.edu/vita or email vita@mchenry.edu.