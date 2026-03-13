High winds down power lines, close roads in McHenry County

Blustery winds are taking their toll on McHenry County roads, with multiple closures reported in the area for downed wires and poles Friday morning.

A high wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service for portions of north central and northeast Illinois until 4 p.m. Friday. Westward winds of 30 to 35 mph are expected to have gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

“Damaging winds may blow down tree limbs and power lines,” the NWS said in the warning. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

Those damaging winds have already affected McHenry with downed communication wires, McHenry Police report. Green Street from Charles J. Miller Parkway to Pebble Creek Street is closed until the wires are removed, according to a McHenry Police alert issued at approximately 9 a.m. Friday.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert at 9:40 a.m. Friday that Barreville Road from Charles J. Miller Parkway to Biscayne Road in McHenry is also closed to traffic, but no reason was provided.

In Harvard, downed wires closed State Line Road and Alden Road, the sheriff’s office reported in an alert at approximately 7 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office also reported a downed traffic light closed off the intersection of Route 120 and Greenwood Road at approximately 4 a.m. in Woodstock. The Illinois Department of Transportation was called to the scene for maintenance on the light.

ComEd reports some isolated power outages scattered around McHenry County. As of Friday morning, there were 50 outages affecting nearly 400 customers, according to ComEd.

Winds are expected to die down Friday evening after 5 p.m., according to the NWS.

Looking ahead, the NWS predicts a strong storm to roll in Sunday with more possible damaging winds. But McHenry County may be spared from the worst of it, as the greatest severe weather threat is expected to impact near and east of Interstate 55.

Accumulating or blowing snow may be in the mix of those Sunday storms, according to the NWS.