2 injured in crash along Route 14 near Harvard

Two drivers were injured in a crash along Route 14 near Harvard on March 12, 2026. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash Thursday evening along Route 14 near Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 7:24 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of Route 14 near Harvard for a reported multi-vehicle crash. First responders arrived to “two vehicles with heavy damage, with both drivers already out of their vehicles,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. A second ambulance and a chief officer from Woodstock were requested to assist.

A female driver was taken to a hospital in Rockford “with serious injuries,” while another female driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said in the release.

Two drivers were injured in a crash along Route 14 near Harvard on March 12, 2026. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

Route 14 was closed to traffic in both directions for almost two hours.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District assisted.