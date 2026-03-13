2 injured in crash along Route 14 near Harvard

Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash Thursday evening along Route 14 near Harvard.
The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 7:24 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of Route 14 near Harvard for a reported multi-vehicle crash. First responders arrived to “two vehicles with heavy damage, with both drivers already out of their vehicles,” Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. A second ambulance and a chief officer from Woodstock were requested to assist.
A female driver was taken to a hospital in Rockford “with serious injuries,” while another female driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said in the release.
Route 14 was closed to traffic in both directions for almost two hours.
The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District assisted.