Man dies after being pulled from burning home in Fox Lake

A Fox Lake man died after his condominium caught fire early Monday morning.

Fox Lake officials said firefighters found the 52-year-old man inside his home after being alerted by a 911 call about the fire just after 7 a.m.

The unidentified man was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, village officials announced Monday afternoon. An autopsy is slated for Tuesday.

Firefighters located the man inside his corner unit of the two-story, six-unit condominium complex on the 0-100 block of St. Thomas Colony Street.

Fire officials said smoke was showing from the first floor the unit and a fire inside in the kitchen area was largely under control within 10 minutes.

The fire also caused damage to the building’s electrical equipment, so all six units were rendered uninhabitable for a short time. Power was restored later in the day and residents were allowed back in five of the units. Physical fire damage was contained to the unit of origin, fire officials said. It remains uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

