2026 McHenry County Boys Soccer All-Star Game set for May 8 in Harvard

Top seniors from the Fox Valley Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference will square off in the 2026 McHenry County Boys Soccer All-Star Game on May 8 at the Harvard Junior High field.

It’s the second annual all-star event between the two conferences, which started the game last spring. A food truck will be available for spectators, and the game is free to attend. Players on both sides will wear uniform colors corresponding with each conference’s champion.

“I noticed that other sports do something similar,” Harvard coach Victor Gonzalez said. “I know other conferences do something similar. I put a proposal together, and I talked with our athletic director, who said to go with it. I proposed it to our conference, the KRC, and they liked the idea. I proposed it to the FVC, and they were on board.”

Sixteen players are currently set to represent the FVC, while 20 are currently set to represent the KRC in this year’s game, which will kick off at 6 p.m. The game will be held at the Harvard Junior High field, located at 1301 Garfield Road. Silmar Martinez, who led Woodstock North to the KRC regular season title in 2025, will coach the KRC side.

“A lot of the players play and know each other,” Gonzalez said. “Some of our guys know the Prairie Ridge guys who play with the Rockford Raptors. What’s neat about it is that last year, we had a lot of guys who were going to McHenry County College together, so that was neat to see. They got to play against a teammate they’d have next year.”

FNBO Harvard will sponsor this year’s event after the Harvard Booster Club sponsored last year’s event. IHSA officials will oversee the game as they did last year, when FVC won 4-1. The FVC squad put two goals in over the final five minutes of regulation to earn the win.

The 2026 KRC roster includes: Jesus Aquino, Harvard, MF; Bryan Gorostieta, Harvard, FWD; Luis Pichardo, Harvard, MF; Miguel Fuentes, Harvard, MF; Luis Quinones, Sandwich, DEF; Cole Morrison, Woodstock North, DEF; Christian Arellano, Woodstock North, FWD; Mario Mercado, Harvard, DEF; Osvaldo Nova, Harvard, GK; Diego Diaz, Sandwich, FWD; Nate Larson, Richmond-Burton, DEF; Myles Aukes, Marengo, DEF; Ivan Dominguez, Woodstock, MF; DeAngelo Garcia, Woodstock, MF; Luis Camacho, Woodstock, GK; Edgar Robles, Harvard, FWD; Hunter Hassan, Woodstock, DEF; Gabriel Godinez, Woodstock, MF; Alex Hernandez, Woodstock, FWD; and Alberto Carbajal, Woodstock North, FWD.

The 2026 FVC roster includes: Pierce Johnson, Crystal Lake South, DEF; Will Witak, Crystal Lake South, DEF; Noah Rosborough, Burlington Central, MF,; Sam Knych, Burlington Central, MF/FWD; Finley Williams, Huntley, MF; Noah Gomez, Huntley, DEF; Oliver Sutyniec, Huntley, DEF; Tony Castro, Prairie Ridge, DEF/MF; Christopher Zinevich, Prairie Ridge, GK; Chase Lemke, Crystal Lake Central, GK; Roman Vences, Crystal Lake Central, DEF; Josh Hernandez, Crystal Lake Central, DEF/MF; Angel Perez, Crystal Lake Central, DEF; Trenton Pavoris, Prairie Ridge, FWD; Max Connell, Huntley, MF/FWD; and Lazar Karanovic, Huntley, DEF.