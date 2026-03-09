Fox Lake couple charged after police say boy found with ‘welts, bruises and scratches’

Two Fox Lake residents have been charged with child abuse after police said an 11-year-old child was found Friday morning with visible wounds.

The Fox Lake Police Department responded to a call about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Nippersink Boulevard and Grand Avenue for a report of a child found wearing only underwear and “appearing to have been battered,” according to a police news release.

“A local business employee reported observing the child with blood on his face and multiple welts, bruises and scratches across his body,” officials said in the release.

The 11-year-old child was taken into protective custody and taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for an evaluation, according to the release.

Police said officers then went to the child’s home, making contact with the mother, Pricilla P. Marshall, 34. After interviews with Marshall and the child, the was arrested, police said.

Two other children, ages 1 and 2, were in the home and “appeared unharmed.” They were also taken into protective custody, along with two other siblings who were in school at the time, according to the release.

“All of the children were transported to the Lake County Child Advocacy Center in Gurnee, where medical evaluations and forensic interviews were conducted,” police said in the release.

The Lake County and Illinois departments of children and family services assisted in placing the children in the temporary care of an extended family member, according to the release.

Police allege the 11-year-old suffered abuse by Marshall and her boyfriend, Cody R. Marion, 35, “over multiple years.”

“The investigation revealed the victim was allegedly struck with household objects, had dish soap poured into his mouth and ears and was not permitted to attend school,” officials said in the release.

Marshall and Marion were each charged with felony aggravated battery to a child as well as domestic battery and endangering the life or health of a child, both misdemeanors. Police said the pair were both being held in Lake County Jail after the judge denied pretrial release.