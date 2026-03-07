3rd Dunkin’ Donuts gets nod in Crystal Lake after outpouring of community support

A long-shuttered auto repair shop at 154 S. Virginia St., Crystal Lake will be converted into the city's third Dunkin' Donuts location. (Michelle Meyer)

After multiple vote postponements, the Crystal Lake City Council approved a plan for a third Dunkin’ Donuts location in the city.

Business owner Sumish Parikh proposed to convert a long-shuttered auto repair shop at 154 S. Virginia St. into his third local Dunkin’ late last year. Parikh owns the other Crystal Lake locations off Route 14 and Manor Road, and at Routes 176 and 31.

The Virginia Street building, about 16,700 square feet with six parking spaces, would not have inside seating for customers, only a drive-thru and a walk-up window, which would be for mobile order pickups only.

The plan calls for right-hand turns only out of Dunkin’ onto Lake Shore Drive and for restricting right-in and right-out only access at the Lake Shore Drive and Route 14 intersection. To create the right-only turns at the intersection, a concrete “pork chop median” would be installed.

Many residents have spoken at previous meetings with concerns about increased traffic and pedestrian safety, especially with the newly opened Lake Roots market and cafe about one block away, causing spillover parking issues in the adjacent residential area.

Since then, the City Council delayed voting on the matter twice: once to give Parikh more time to find a compromise with residents, and again after discussing the project at length last month.

Tuesday’s meeting was met with less backlash, with over a dozen residents speaking in favor of Parikh and his business. Community Development Director Kathryn Cowlin said the city also received over 60 letters of support.

But some still had concerns. Resident Erin Wagner worried that the business would hinder nearby small businesses like County Donuts and Lake Roots.

“So it feels rather baffling that the City Council would even consider a third Dunkin’ Donuts location that would directly compete with these two local, unique establishments,” she said.

Council members approved the plan in a 6-1 vote. Council member Ian Philpot, who lives near the property, was the sole “no” vote to represent his neighbors opposed to it.

“This directly affects [the neighbors] differently than anyone else,” he said. “Tonight, I’m planning to vote against this as a voice for the residents who are not in favor of the project. That does not mean that I wouldn’t otherwise vote for it. I’m generally in favor of it.”

Mayor Haig Haleblain commended Parikh’s willingness to invest in the community by covering the costs for the porkchop median at Lake Shore Drive, which he estimates will be $50,000.

“If I had to guess, he’s going to throw about $2 million into this thing, and what we’ve got right now is junk sitting there. It’s been sitting there for four years,” Haleblian said.

The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval for the special-use permit in a 4-1 vote in November.