Woodstock man who beat gas station clerk found unfit to stand trial

A man charged with the attack of Woodstock gas station employee is unfit to stand trial, a licensed psychologist found.

Austin J. Silverman, 29, is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, among other serious felonies in the “malicious” attack on a woman after she told him the gas station was not hiring, authorities have said.

Silverman has been in custody of the McHenry County jail since his arrest on New Year’s Eve. He appeared in court Wednesday, where Judge Mark Gerhardt reviewed the report written by Betsy Lohr, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology. Gerhardt, who did not read the report out loud or provide any details, found there is a bona fide doubt to Silverman’s fitness.

Lohr said Silverman could be restored to fitness within a year. He will receive inpatient treatment by the Illinois Department of Human Services. If he is restored to fitness, his case could proceed.

Silverman, who said at his first court appearance that he has lived in a Thresholds mental health facility in Woodstock for the last eight years, is also charged with attempted aggravated arson, aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County.

Prosecutors said after asking for a job application at the Shell gas station in the 100 block of North Eastwood Drive and being told they were not hiring, Silverman went behind the desk and “maliciously” beat the female clerk. Police said he told them he “intended to kill” the woman.

After the attack, which was recorded on video, Silverman went outside and smoked a cigarette. He put the lit cigarette inside a gas pump. Police said Silverman told them he was trying to blow up the gas station.

He then attempted to go back inside the gas station, but the woman, who was punched, kicked, strangled and beaten with a wooden club, was able to get to the door in time to lock it before he tried. Silverman allegedly told police he was going to go back in and kill her, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said.

The woman suffered multiple broken bones, according to the indictment. A status date is set for April 22.