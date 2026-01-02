Man ‘maliciously attacked’ woman in Woodstock gas station: Police

A man “maliciously attacked” a woman in a gas station in Woodstock and said he intended to kill her, police said.

Austin Silverman, 29, of Woodstock, is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated battery in a public place and criminal damage to property, according to the criminal complaint.

Police responded at 10:16 a.m. Dec. 31 to the Shell gas station located in the 100 block of North Eastwood Drive where they found a man they identified as Silverman who “intended to kill” a woman when he “maliciously attacked [her] by punching her multiple times in the head and face,” according to the complaint.

Police said he also “kicked and stomped the victim numerous times during the attack and threw [her] into a wall. [Silverman] also bashed the victim’s head into the wall numerous times followed by an array of attacks with a wooden club.”

According to the complaint, Silverman then pressed “the wooden club against the victim’s neck and continued to strike [her] in the head with more punches.” Silverman allegedly said he intended “to kill the victim.”

He also is accused of damaging property in the gas station, including glass shelves, vape pens and cartridges.

An attempt to reach the Woodstock Police Department for further details was not

Prosecutors have filed a petition to detain Silverman in the county jail pretrial on the basis of dangerousness. That is scheduled to be argued in court Friday afternoon.

If convicted of the Class X felony, Silverman could be sentenced to six to 30 years in prison.