Dollar Tree eyeing Huntley location for new store

The Dollar Tree on Algonquin Road in Algonquin pictured in a Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The chain is considering a Huntley location. (Emily Coleman)

Dollar Tree is considering opening a new store in Huntley, which would be the village’s first.

Huntley officials reviewed plans for the store, but didn’t take action on them.

If the Dollar Tree gets built, it would go in the Huntley Crossings shopping center off Route 47 next door to Tommy’s Car Wash. The shopping center is on the Kane County side of Huntley.

The village board reviewed, but did not vote on, plans for the proposed store. However, the board generally was supportive of the store coming to town.

The Dollar Tree would be around 10,100 square feet. It would have primarily red and gray face brick, Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said. There would be two Dollar Tree wall signs on the building, one on the side facing Route 47 and one on the back side of the building, facing a private road that provides access.

There is an 8-feet-tall standalone “Dollar Tree” sign proposed for the northwest corner of the parking lot, which is the closest side to Route 47. It’s proposed to have an aluminum base, but Nordman said the village has talked to the petitioner about a masonry base in accordance with local regulations.

The property would have a sidewalk in the back, continuing along the private service drive.

Dollar Tree representatives were at the village board meeting but said they didn’t have anything to add following a presentation from Nordman.

Trustee John Piwko said it was important local rules are followed in regards to the sign. He wanted the sign on the front right of the building to be centered.

But he was less enthusiastic overall, saying he finds Dollar Tree as a concept “boring.”

Trustee Vito Benigno said residents he had talked to were eager for the discount chain to open up in Huntley.

“I’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback from residents that have spoken to me,” Benigno said.

Village President Tim Hoeft said he wanted to see Dollar Tree come back for the approval process.

Regarding other design issues, Hoeft said he hated to see bollards, but suggested putting them or another barrier like potted plants in front of the front door if it is glass. He cited instances of cars driving into buildings situations, and said that seems to be on the rise.

If approved, it would be the first Dollar Tree store in Huntley. Dollar Tree has several other locations in the McHenry County area. There are two stores each in Algonquin, Crystal Lake and McHenry and also stores in Wonder Lake and Woodstock, according to the Dollar Tree website.