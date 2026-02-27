Letter: What anti-ICE protesters don’t get

I read with interest the article by Claire O’Brien about the anti-ICE protest along Route 31 on Sunday.

I question whether the protest was against ICE, or whether it was just another event staged by the group called Indivisible McHenry County to protest against President Trump. According to the article, they evidently describe themselves as a “non-partisan” group. However, based on the profanity against the president that I saw on some of their signs, that’s not true.

I also question why any group of citizens would protest against the removal of hundreds of thousands of violent criminals. Some of the signs said “No one is illegal.” That’s not true. Every person who crossed the border and butted to the head of the line in front of others who are trying to legally immigrate into our country has committed a crime. That is a fact that the members of Indivisible McHenry County either do not understand, or they refuse to understand.

Tim Beck

McHenry