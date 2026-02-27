Letter: This was the 3rd protest held in McHenry

On Jan. 11, 2026, an anti-ICE protest was held in McHenry on Route 31. This was the 3rd protest in the last six months in the city of McHenry against the current Trump administration. Later that afternoon, this publication posted pictures and a short article by reporter Janelle Walker.

The negative comments regarding the protest were quite a large number, which brings me to the fact of this. Fact: only SIX, yes, only SIX Trump backers were present. They were located in front of the Jersey Mikes, could not miss them, they were the only ones shouting obnoxious slurs.

So out of all the negative comments, how did these Trumpsters know what was happening? Kind of like if this administration says it happened, it did? Stop being a lemming and get the facts first.

Here is another fact, drafted 3/09/1970, and I served unlike the current draft dodger who is not making America great!

GET THE FACTS FIRST.

Carl Hurtig

McHenry