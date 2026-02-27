Letter: Quarry expansion poses air quality and property value risks, resident warns

The poet Robert Frost wrote, “Good fences make good neighbors.”

This quote expresses the need for clearly defined boundaries to prevent problems from occurring.

Super Aggregate’s Quarry expansion and the city of Woodstock’s proposed annexation/zoning of property bordering Route 14, Lily Pond Road, and McConnel Road put residents at risk through bystander effects. Air quality issues and water table risks should never be given the opportunity to be compromised by a company or Mayor Mike Turner’s scope and ambition.

Is it safe or economically prudent to mine near a residential area? The air we breathe, open spaces, quality of life, value of our homes and our personal liberties are at stake as Super Aggregates awaits the decision of the City Council. Applewood, The Ponds of Bull Valley, The Sanctuary, The Maples and residents of Woodstock, IL, lose. The city serves the people of Woodstock. Super Aggregates must comply with OSHA and NIOSH standards for their employees. They do not address the bystander effects that residents will face day in and day out for 15+ years. Berms, sweeping, and clean trucks are window dressing.

Super Aggregates paints a nice portrait and dangles the carrot. They will provide some revenue, and they will deliver only what is contracted. Guaranteed outcomes and a healthy environment for residents today and in the future are far too removed for those who live here.

Stop the quarry expansion by Super Aggregates and the City of Woodstock. Berms and expansion do not create good neighbors.

Robert Lisowski

Woodstock