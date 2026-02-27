Letter: Local sports coverage matters to students

I’m writing this letter as part of my Communication Merit Badge requirement to become an Eagle Scout with Troop 152 in Algonquin.

I’d like to share my opinion on the significance of the headlines of 1/23/26.

I go to Jacobs High School in Algonquin, and we face the teams mentioned in the headline “Huntley Rolls over Prairie Ridge, Wins 8th FVC Championship in 10th years.”

I’m happy that this is posted and shared because it is nice to see local teams are recognized by your publication to the community. I’m not happy that we lost to them, but it is nice to see that these accomplishments are shared.

Thank you for giving these stories a place at the top of your publication, and I hope to see more stories like this in the future.

Nolan Carlson

Algonquin