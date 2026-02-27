Letter: Illinois must resist Operation Midway Blitz

​To the Editor:

The administration’s current trajectory is a stain on our democracy. Between the reckless threats to annex Greenland – which has destroyed our trust on the world stage – and the daily civil liberties violations at home, America is slipping into a dark place.

​Most horrifying are the recent killings of U.S. citizens by federal agents during ICE raids. When the government can take the lives of its own people without due process, the Constitution becomes a mere suggestion. We are being told by officials like Pam Bondi to ignore what we are seeing with our own eyes, but the “Operation Midway Blitz” is a reality that Illinois must resist.​

I am proud of our state leadership for fighting back legally, but every citizen needs to wake up.

We cannot accept “diplomacy by force” abroad or “enforcement by execution” at home.

We must demand that our representatives exercise their Article I oversight immediately.

Amanda Staley

Harvard