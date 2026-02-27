Letter: A valuable asset in Dorr Township

When you drive into Woodstock and pass 1035 Lake St., that good vibe you feel is coming from the Dorr Township building where the SOAR Senior Center is located.

It is one of the most happening places in town!

This welcoming community has a wide array of offerings for every interest. Chair yoga, poetry, lunch and bingo, physical fitness, Tai Chi, many games, movies, holiday parties, fiber arts, plus so much more. The thoughtful staff, Linda, Laura and Jen are always available for advice and referrals to supportive services within our county (and they are lots of fun too).

Those who participate at SOAR are creative, independent, vibrant people involved with their community in various ways and have found a place to stay connected. Besides feeling like “family,” it is essential to the quality of life for our many senior citizens, of whom I am lucky to be one.

Thank you!

Deborah Glaubke

Woodstock