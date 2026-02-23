Someone bought an Illinois Lottery ticket worth $1.15M at country store near Harvard

Josie (left), Heather and Kathy, employees at Chemung Country Store near Harvard, celebrated a $1.15 million lottery ticket winner. (Photo provided by Illinois Lottery)

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket with a $1.15 million prize was purchased at a Harvard-area convenience store over the weekend.

Illinois Lottery officials said Monday the winning ticket was purchased at Chemung Country Store, 24102 Route 173, for the Feb. 21 evening drawing.

“Our store has been a staple of the community for over 38 years,” Mark Smith, co-owner of Chemung Country Store, said in an Illinois Lottery news release. “Our customer base is largely made up of loyal, local customers, so we’re all hoping the winner is one of our regulars.”

The store is receiving a bonus of $11,500, 1% of the prize amount. Smith said most of the prize money will go into operations and improvements, but the store plans to “reward our staff in recognition of their dedication and excellent customer service.”

The lottery said nearly 74,000 winning tickets were sold in Saturday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing and total prizes are more than $1.3 million.

Lottery officials did not name a winner, but said the winning numbers were 2-15-28-31-43.

“Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize,” the release stated.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game. There are two drawings daily, at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000 and tickets are available in-store, online and on the Illinois Lottery app.

“Over the years, we’ve celebrated quite a few winners, but this is one of our biggest,” Smith said in the release.