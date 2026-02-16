Wonder Lake man accused of handcuffing, assaulting woman gets 7 years in prison

A Wonder Lake man accused of handcuffing a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Manuel Ortiz-Trujillo, 36, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. Another, more serious Class X felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault was dismissed. A charge of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, also was dismissed, according to records filed in McHenry County court.

Ortiz-Trujillo is required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

On July 4, 2023, authorities said Ortiz-Trujillo, without the woman’s consent, handcuffed one of her hands to restrain her, then “forcefully” sexually assaulted her, the criminal complaint, indictment and a detention order signed by Judge Cynthia Lamb show.

Although Ortiz-Trujillo was not charged in connection with any other alleged victim, during his initial court appearance on April 3, Lamb wrote in the detention order that two other women accused him of similar “forced sexual contact against their will.”

Lamb detained Ortiz-Trujillo in county jail at his initial court appearance. She said he was dangerous and that no conditions could mitigate the real and present threat to the safety of the community.

“This was a crime of violence and forced sexual penetration,” Lamb said.

Ortiz-Trujillo is required to serve 85% of his prison time, followed by 12 months of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 310 days spent in the county jail since his arrest, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Christopher Harmon.