Hobby Lobby to move to new Algonquin location

Algonquin's Hobby Lobby, currently situated at 2360 South Randall Road, will be moving about 1 mile north on Randall Road next to Walmart. (Michelle Meyer)

The Hobby Lobby in Algonquin is relocating to a new home still within the village boundaries.

Currently situated at 2360 South Randall Road, Hobby Lobby is moving just more than 1 mile north to 1400 Randall Road. The space, which neighbors Walmart, was once home to The Room Place.

“Hobby Lobby passed its final inspections on Thursday. Pending setbacks, Hobby Lobby reported to staff that they will be opening at the new location on Monday,” Algonquin Community Development Director Patrick Knapp said in an email to Shaw Local.

It is not yet known what the owner’s plans are for the 2360 Randall Road location, Knapp said. But he is optimistic another business will occupy the building soon.

Sky Zone and Burlington both filled up vacancies along Randall Road last year. Meanwhile, the former Jo-Ann Fabric space at 2391 County Line Road is “generating strong interest from a retailer,” Knapp said. Jo-Ann Fabrics announced the closure of 500 stores last year as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“The village is prepared to work with the property owner to help market and fill the Hobby Lobby space as quickly as possible,” he said.

Hobby Lobby also has locations in Crystal Lake and McHenry.