New Burlington store opens Friday in Algonquin

A new Burlington store is opening Friday along Randall Road in Algonquin.

The discount department store, formally known as Burlington Coat Factory, will host a grand opening celebration starting at 8:45 a.m. Friday at 175 Randall Road.

The location, which was previously home to an Office Depot, will be offering $10 “bonus cards” to the first 100 customers, ages 18 and up, visiting the store on Friday and Saturday.

Burlington will also be presenting a $5,000 donation to teachers of District 300’s Lincoln Prairie and Lake in the Hills elementary schools.

The schools were selected through Burlington’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that helps equip classrooms, and offsets financial burden on teachers, according to a Burlington Stores news release. Funds will be used to provide students with classroom materials.

The national retailer is described to have discounts on brand name merchandise including shoes, clothing, beauty, fragrance, home decor, pet and baby items. There are 48 Burlington locations in Illinois, with the nearest being Crystal Lake.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents tremendous value on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan said in the release. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Algonquin. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

The new location features Burlington’s “reimagined store layout” that features organized aisles with bold signage, according to the release. All stores nationwide are expected to transition to the new format by the end of next year.