Sky Zone trampoline park coming to Algonquin

FILE - Children have fun in the Challenge Zone foam pit area during the 2018 grand opening of the Sky Zone Vernon Hills indoor trampoline park. Another Sky Zone location is planned for Algonquin. (Shaw Local News Network)

A new indoor trampoline park is coming to Algonquin after the Village Board approved the request with plenty of safeguard conditions.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park proprietors earlier this year requested a special-use permit to operate at the former Room Place at 2471 S. Randall Road. The Village Board delayed a decision on the request in May to receive answers on inspections and safety measures the business would have in place. Last week, the Village Board approved the permit in a 4-1 vote with no discussion.

Sky Zone representatives said there will be daily, weekly and monthly equipment inspections by staff, as well as annual third-party inspections and unannounced state inspections, according to village documents.

Village staff also added additional conditions. They can issue a stop-work order if Sky Zone fails to maintain a safe environment, doesn’t meet permit conditions or is deemed a public nuisance. The village also requires Sky Zone to have a security plan, have private security on Fridays and Saturday evenings for at least six months after opening and to provide the Algonquin Police Department access to exterior, parking lot and lobby cameras.

The extra caution comes after a different local indoor amusement park Fun City Adventure Park, was shut down briefly in April 2024, soon after opening, when it failed a state safety inspection last year. Fun City currently is in operation after passing inspections five months after it closed.

Sky Zone will be able to accommodate 644 people and an average of 239 jumpers with a possibility of doubling the amount of jumpers during peak hours, according to village documents. Despite the large numbers, Sky Zone will have an employee-to-jumper ratio of 1:20 at all times, per village conditions.

Sky Zone is a national indoor trampoline park with attractions that include a toddler zone, dodgeball, climbing areas, zip-lining and slides, according to its website. The franchise has multiple locations in Illinois including Schaumburg, Vernon Hills and Elmhurst.