Jo-Ann Fabrics in McHenry, Algonquin among those closing

FILE - People are seen outside of Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts on Randall Road in 2020 in Algonquin. The store is among 500 of the chain's locations that will close. (Matthew Apgar)

The Jo-Ann Fabrics stores in McHenry and Algonquin are among the 500 outlets of the craft store chain that will be closing as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Social media users have bemoaned the closures.

The store’s Algonquin location is 2391 County Line Road; the McHenry store is at 3310 Shoppers Drive, off Route 31.

No date has been given for the stores' closures; the company operates about 850 stores in 49 states.

Several other suburban and northern Illinois stores are also on the list.